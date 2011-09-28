IP-Video Closed Captioning Comment Period Set

WASHINGTON: The proposed rules governing closed-captioning of video on the Internet have been published in the Federal Register, triggering the feedback period. Comments are due Oct. 18; with replies due Oct. 28.



The rules proposed by the Federal Communications Commission would require that content captioned on TV also be captioned on IP platforms such as PCs, tablets, smartphones, game consoles and set-tops. Until now, closed-captioning rules applied only to television. The NRPM addresses the workflow, quality, technical procedures and deadlines for captioning Internet-protocol delivered video, as well as a complaint and violation process.



The related Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was released by the FCC Sept. 19 and published in the Federal Register today. The relatively short comment and reply periods reflect a Congressional mandate requiring that the rules go into effect by Jan. 12, 2012. The docket No. is 11-154.