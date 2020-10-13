iPhone 12 Adds HDR Dolby Vision, 5G Support

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone model, iPhone 12, which includes a bevy of new features for its camera and other options for improving users’ visual options.

The launching point for the iPhone 12’s visual capabilities is the A14 Bionic chip. Combined with a new image signal processor, A14 Bionic enables computational photography capabilities, including Apple ProRAW, a combination of Apple’s multiframe image processing and computational photography with a RAW format. This helps give users control over color, detail and dynamic range either through the iPhone natively or with other professional editing apps.

iPhone 12 enables an end-to-end experience for HDR video with Dolby Vision, up to 60 fps, Apple said. Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing. Dolby Vision uses the Super Retina XDR display for contrast during capture and video playback. There is also support for AirPlay up to 4K Dolby Vision to external devices.

The iPhone 12 has two cameras: an Ultra Wide camera and a focal length Telephoto camera. The camera’s capabilities depend on whether it is the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max version.

For the iPhone 12 Pro model, the Ultra Wide camera features a seven-element lens with a ƒ/1.6 aperture for 27% improved low-light performance in photo and video, per Apple. It also features a 120-degree field of view. The Telephoto camera has a 52mm focal length and an optical zoom range of 4x.

With the Pro max model, the Ultra Wide maintains the ƒ/1.6 aperture as well as a 47% larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87% improvement in low-light conditions. The Telephoto camera on this model has a 65mm focal length and 5x optical zoom range.

Other updates to the iPhone camera include improvements to Night mode, which has expanded to the TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras for a brighter picture. Additional features include Smart HDR 3 and a LiDAR Scanner for more realistic AR experiences.

In addition to the new camera features, Apple announced that the new iPhone will offer 5G service. By incorporating 5G, the iPhone will provide faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, FaceTime in high definition and more. Apple says that the iPhone 12 offers the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.

Apple has also updated the iPhone’s screen, switching from an LCD screen to OLED, which will allow for HDR video content that can reach up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 12 starts at $799. Pre-ordering for both the Pro and Pro Max models begins on Oct. 16; the Pro will be widely available starting Oct. 23, while the Pro Max will be released starting Nov. 13.