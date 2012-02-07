IOC Awards Broadcast Rights in Japan for 2014 and 2016 Olympics



LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND: The International Olympic Committee recently awarded the Japan Consortium the broadcast rights in Japan for the 2014 XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, and the Games of the 2016 XXXI Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The Japan Consortium, which includes NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.) and the National Association of Commercial Broadcasters of Japan, has acquired the broadcast rights across all media platforms, including free-to-air television, subscription television, internet and mobile.



“The Japan Consortium has been an excellent broadcast partner for the Olympic movement,” said IOC Executive Board member, Richard Carrión, who led the negotiations. “We look forward to continuing this relationship for the Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games and to making fantastic coverage of the Olympic Games available to sports fans in Japan.”





