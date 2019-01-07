intoPIX To Demo JPEG XS at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS—Compression, image processing and security specialist intoPIX will introduce the JPEG-XS standard with a demo of its TICO-XS FPGA and ASIC IP-cores at CES 2019, Jan. 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The company, which will also unveil CPU and GPU software development kits for the standard, co-developed JPEG XS based on intoPIX’s TICO RDD35 codec. It foresees TICO-XS as being an important enabler for development of video devices because it solves problems facing CE manufacturers, such as how to manage more and better pixels, realize cost and power savings, simplify connectivity and preserve quality with no latency.

For 4K and 8K, JPEG XS can carry video over existing bandwidth with lossless quality and imperceptible latency, the company said. The standard also saves on cost and power in regards to in-device video transport by reducing internal links and memory.

It has undergone rigorous testing by the ISO JPEG committee and has been shown to provide fully transparent quality at compression ratios of 1.5 bits per pixel ~ 16:1 for TV, the company said.

