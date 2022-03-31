Intinor to Demo Ultra-Low Latency IP Video Transport, Interoperability at 2022 NAB Show

UMEA, Sweden—Swedish IP-over-video solutions developer Intinor will showcase the latest capabilities of its Direkt series products, including ultra-low latency, synchronized streams and full support for SRT and RIST and Bifrost, its own transport protocol, at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Intinor, a participant in the new Future of Delivery Zone in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, also will show its solutions delivering greater efficiency in remote production and remote commentary workflows, it said.

The latest ultra-low latency feature for Intinor’s Direkt series delivers less than half a second end-to-end delay for complex contribution links. Latencies are almost as low as WebRTC, which is used by Zoom, but with no compromise on audio and video quality. With Direkt it is possible to conduct two-way interviews without people talking over each other. Broadcasters now have a plug-and-play solution to support remote production without compromising operational flexibility or on-screen quality, the company said.

Now a member of RIST Forum, Intinor will show how it supports multiple open source transport protocols, including SRT, RIST and its own Bifrost Reliable Transport (BRT) protocol. Optimized for live video via public internet, BRT combines adaptive bitrate streaming with error correction and network bonding offering redundancy for internet connections with the highest possible robustness to ensure streams are delivered without a single point of failure, it said.

The company also will feature stream synchronization with fixed end-to-end delay on multiple encoders from different cameras, enabling precise frame sync between cameras on the receiver, thereby supporting REMI applications with a single unit equipped with multiple SDI inputs or multiple units, it said.

Planned for an April release, new support for AES67 as part of its intercom solution used for remote production and remote commentary will be featured.

“Our Direkt series has the power and flexibility to send video streams to receivers from multiple vendors – as well as our own. We are looking forward to sharing the latest enhancements and showing customers exactly what they can achieve with our solutions at NAB Show 2022,” said Intinor regional sales manager Daniel Lundstedt, who will deliver a session on interoperability in the CMIP Presentation Theater (W11300), April 24, at the show. “We are also excited to return to engaging with customers and partners face to face after so long.”

More information is available on the company’s website .