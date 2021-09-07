Intinor Technology To Feature Latest Direkt Encoder Features At 2021 NAB Show

UMEA, Sweden—Swedish video-over-the-internet developer Intinor Technology will showcase its flagship Direkt professional encoder for remote productions at the 2021 NAB Show.

Intinor Technology will demonstrate its recently released ultra-low latency feature enabling less than one-half second delay end-to-end for complex contribution links.

The company will highlight its newly added synchronized streams feature, which makes the Intinor Direkt series plug-and-play simple. The benefit to broadcasters is the feature’s ability to support remote production without compromising operational flexibility or quality, the company said.

The solution makes two-way interviews easy, eliminates the issue of people talking over each other and ensures live sports are really live, it said.

“Our Direkt series pulls together all the elements that a production needs for a seamless remote operation. We can now offer our customers the same low latency they get with a Zoom call, but with full broadcast quality audio and video,” said Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson. “With the latest enhancements to Direkt, we are giving broadcasters a simple way to handle all the practicalities of a hybrid production without having to change the way they work.”

See Intinor Technology in the Central Hall at the NAB Show.