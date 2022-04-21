Interra Systems' BATON Captions Now Available As SaaS Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems, a major provider of content QC, monitoring, and analysis solutions to the digital media industry, has announced that its BATON Captions automated captioning solution is now available to broadcasters and other media professionals as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution on the company's Interra Cloud Services (ICS) platform.

"SaaS-based Captions allows media companies to perform the critical function of caption management in the cloud, simplifying the process while retaining the ability to accommodate constantly varying media workloads," said Sanjay Mittal, executive vice president — product development, at Interra Systems. "Our BATON solution, a leading ML- and AI-enabled automated QC platform, is already available in the cloud as SaaS, and now our SaaS-based BATON Captions is too. Interra is committed to making all its solutions available to customers in the cloud, providing multiple use models to adapt to customer needs. SaaS-based Captions is yet another step in this direction."

Designed to help drive the globalization of content, BATON Captions provides advanced capabilities that allow media professionals to QC captions and subtitles, auto-correct errors, translate captions from one language to another, and regenerate captions to match different video deliveries.

The solution utilizes automatic speech recognition technology for faster and more efficient caption generation; provides multilingual support for QC, captioning, and subtitling of media files; and supports all embedded and sidecar formats, major text and document formats, and an array of content locations, the company said.

On the QC side, the SaaS-based BATON solution allows critical QC tasks to be performed remotely from anywhere, offering multiple built-in test plans — such as Amazon, Hulu, DPP, and iTunes — for setting up QC checks based on industry standards. All customer data, including project folders, reports, and thumbnails, is preserved in the cloud for a specified period of time to simplify data management and provide protection against possible data loss.

Interra Systems will demonstrate its QC, monitoring, and AI-/ML-based solutions at the 2022 NAB Show , April 24-27, in Las Vegas at booth W5516.