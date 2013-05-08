International Datacasting Scores $1 Million U.S. Government Contract

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA – International Datacasting Corporation announced a contract to support the U.S. government, valued in excess of US$1 million, for the expansion of its worldwide satellite broadcast network.



The contract includes the selection of additional SuperFlex Pro Data receiver/routers for a centralized broadcast network that distributes encrypted data files and live streams to remote U.S. government agencies throughout the world.



This order was based upon the customer’s previous experience with IDC receivers as robust and highly reliable units for its mission-critical communications. This solution enables the U.S. Government to optimize and expand its distribution network to additional global agencies.



The receivers provide a secure and reliable network to deliver live streams and file-based programming to a large worldwide network of remote sites. This fully integrated solution allows for the reception of IP content over satellite via a secure, encrypted link and seamless distribution into the local LAN. As part of its SuperFlex networking solution, IDC provides end-to-end secure networks to its global customer base.



