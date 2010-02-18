Intelsat 16 Launched Successfully



A Proton Breeze M vehicle launched from Kazahkstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome at 7:39 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 11 and successfully carried the Intelsat 16 satellite into orbit. Spacecraft separation and signal acquisition was obtained more than nine hours later at approximately 5:14 a.m. EST on Friday.



The satellite was built by Orbital Sciences Corp. It will provide expansion capacity for Sky Mexico's direct-to-home satellite services, including HDTV and be available as a backup for Sky Brazil.



"The IS-16 satellite, at 58 degrees W, expands Intelsat's Latin American direct-to-home platform," said Dave McGlade, Intelsat CEO. "We thank the skilled engineering and operations teams of ILS, Khrunichev, Orbital and Intelsat for a successful mission."



Due to the bad weather on the East Coast, the FCC was open only one day last week and the International Bureau's Policy Branch did not publish a list of space station (satellite) applications and grants. As a result, there is no "Satellite Update" this week.



