Intel, MLB Close Three-Year Deal for VR Experiences

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—We may have to start thinking about changing the lyrics to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with the continued emergence of virtual reality in Major League Baseball. Intel and MLB have announced a three-year partnership that will bring VR experiences to fans through Intel True VR, including a weekly livestream of an out-of-market game, post-game highlights and on-demand replays from every game.

The live “Intel True VR Game of the Week” will begin June 6 and use 4K cameras to capture the game with fans having the ability to control their vantage point by selecting up to four camera angles per game or a produced VR broadcast experience. Fans will also have access to player and team statistics and hear exclusive in-app commentary.

The “Game of the Week” will be available for free through the Intel True VR app using a Samsung Gear VR headset.

Games will air live on Tuesday. Here is the schedule for June: