Intel confirms launch of OTT service this year

Intel confirmed Feb. 12 that it will enter the video distribution business with a set-top box and over-the-top TV service.

Rumors began circulating last year that Intel was targeting the Internet TV market for a launch, but yesterday confirmation came at the All Things Digital Dive into Media conference in Dana Point, CA.

According to media reports, Erik Huggers, VP and general manager of Intel Media, announced the company will roll out the service this year and that consumers will be able to access the service via set-top box. The service and set-top box are reportedly being tested by hundreds of Intel employees and their families. A camera included in the set-top box will make customized content and ads easier to deliver by recognizing who is watching.

When available, the new service will offer consumers access to a bundle of channels more customized to individual tastes. Intel did not announce any specific content deals, but said its lineup will include live channels and on-demand shows.

Huggers has a history with OTT television. He helped to launch iPlayer for BBC, which is an online service that allows viewers to access shows they’ve missed. Prior to working with BBC, Huggers was with Microsoft, where he worked in digital media.