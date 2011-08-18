Integrated Microwave Technologies to introduce Newscoder 4 encoder to Europe

Integrated Microwave Technologies will introduce the Nucomm Newscoder 4 to the European market at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.



The Newscoder 4 is a compact, low-power, HD/SD, video/audio encoder with AES encryption. In a 3.7cu in form factor, Newscoder 4 delivers MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding, enabling broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit standard definition content.

The Newscoder 4 input accepts composite (NTSC or PAL), SD-SDI or HD-SDI input. The encoder automatically detects the video input format, digitizes it and passes it to a H.264/AVC MP@L4 video encoder, where the video is compressed down to an extremely low data rate. The resulting output is an ASI transport stream.

See Integrated Microwave Technologies at IBC2011 Stand 1.D40.