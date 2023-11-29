Instacart Adds Peacock as First-Ever Streaming Partner

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO—Peacock and Instacart have announced that the Peacock Premium streaming offering is now available to all Instacart+ members in the United States at no additional cost.

The Peacock partnership brings 80,000+ hours of content to Instacart+ membership benefits that already include free delivery, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, reduced fees and other benefits, the companies said.

"Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night," said Heather Rivera, vice president, strategy, partnerships, and corporate development, Instacart. "We're excited to marry the convenience of shopping with Instacart with Peacock's unparalleled content offerings. An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock."

"Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers," said Annie Luo, executive vice president, head of global partnerships and strategic development, Peacock. "With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it's the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal."

Peacock is currently the only streaming service included with Instacart's same-day delivery subscription.

Instacart+ is available for a flat standard fee of $99/year or $9.99/month.

Members enjoy unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 in as fast an hour, lower service fees, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, and the ability to create shared family accounts.

To celebrate the launch of the new benefit, Instacart and Peacock also launched a custom spot, featuring iconic holiday scenes from Peacock properties across film and television.

The custom ad spot, which centers around how Instacart and Peacock can rescue customers from holiday chaos, will run across NBCU's linear, social and streaming platforms. In addition, Instacart will be featured on NBCUniversal programs in a holiday takeover beginning with Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza, tonight, November 29, and on the December 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo.

Instacart has been a regular advertiser across Peacock and the NBCU portfolio – including Bravo, CNBC, E! and Today.