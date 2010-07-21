Input Media outfits HD Facility with Clear-Com



Voice communication systems provider Clear-Com recently announced that long-time customer Input Media will be outfitting their new central operations room with an Eclipse Omega intercom. The 96-port digital matrix intercom will provide the renown UK sports production company center with a streamlined, expandable system.



The Eclipse Omega will be connected to existing intercommunication system (ICS) panels installed throughout the facility, giving access to workers located at all points of the workflow including ingest areas, edit suites, audio control and the master playout room. Remaining ports can be used to connect via 4-wire.



