Innovid Signs Multi-Year Deal With Fox to Measure Ad Performance

NEW YORK—To improve audience measurement across its news, sports and entertainment streaming properties, Fox Corp. has inked a multiyear partnership with Innovid for use with the company’s cross-platform TV measurement system.

The InnovidXP will be used to further accelerate Fox’s efforts to improve measurement of ad delivery as well as calculate its impact and performance capabilities across its portfolio. The announcement is an expansion of the partnership that Innovid and Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi started last year.

The technology works to generate cross-platform measurement that provides a deduplicated view of audiences on Fox networks and the Tubi platform, gathering a national footprint of household-level data from smart TVs, ACR and CTV ad impressions. In addition to offering a clearer view of audiences across platforms, InnovidXP provides diverse, real-time insights to manage in-flight campaign efficiencies and effectiveness, ad frequency and inform media and creative optimizations, the company said. An in-depth set of performance metrics are also available to provide ROI and connect TV to online and offline outcomes.

“As more viewers engage with content across multiple screens, it remains vital that we continue to work with our ad partners and provide them with the necessary data and insights that further display the value of converged TV and the engaged audiences and concentrated impact Fox delivers,” said Dan Callahan, senior vice president of Data Strategy and Sales Innovation at Fox.

The partnership with Innovid is a step forward in expanding and delivering cross-platform measurement solutions that further align with Fox advertisers’ objectives, he said.

Over the last year with Tubi, Innovid has been working to quantify the unique reach that streaming delivers to advertisers beyond linear and provide TV advertisers with actionable insights, said Tyler Fitch, senior vice president of Advanced TV and Partnerships at Tubi.

The InnovidXP partnership is bringing this vision to life with consistent, accurate and scalable cross-platform TV measurement, Fitch said.

Recent cross-platform campaign analysis from InnovidXP has highlighted how the partnership has offered additional data to Fox and Tubi that will help empower advertisers as they consider scaling a range of desired audiences across content types. According to the companies, the converged TV campaign results are demonstrating the value of Tubi Unique Content Categories in building incremental reach with relevant and transparent genre environments. According to the Fox and Innovid, findings have shown that eight out of 10 Tubi households on average have proven to be unreachable by linear, which gives brands who add Tubi to a Fox linear campaign an opportunity to reach incremental audiences at an average of more than 75 percent.

“Fox and Tubi are redefining the way advertisers approach TV investments by prioritizing analytics that prove the value of converged TV,” said Jo Kinsella, president of InnovidXP.