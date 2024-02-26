Innovative Production Services Acquires Lawo mc²36 Console for 4K ONE OB Truck

SYDNEY—Event production and OB solution provider Innovative Production Services has acquired a state-of-the-art Lawo mc²36 audio production console for their 4K ONE Outside Broadcasting (OB) Truck.

“We're thrilled to partner with Lawo to enhance our audio production capabilities,” said Jeremy Koch, director of Innovative Production Services. “The Lawo mc²36 console is a game-changer for us, offering unparalleled flexibility and sonic precision. It's the perfect fit for our mission to deliver flawless audio experiences to our diverse range of clients.”

After extensive market research, Koch said that they had identified Lawo as the premier choice to fulfill the audio production needs of their 4K ONE OB truck. The Lawo mc²36 is an all-in-one console at heart, boasting 256 DSP channels, both at 48kHz and 96kHz. It delivers the same superb convenience as its larger siblings: all industry-standard audio inputs and outputs are built-in, with native IP connectivity at its center, the company said.

Powered by Lawo’s A__UHD Core software-defined processing technology, the console delivers the flexibility offered by IP technology combined with intuitive tools that make setup and management as simple as baseband. The console is fully geared to manage any kind of remote application and provides easy deployment for on-site scenarios, including effortless point-to-point connectivity for A__stage IP stageboxes.

“We're honoured to be selected by Innovative Production Services to provide the audio production backbone for their OB truck,” said Keith Prestidge, APAC Sales Director at Lawo. “The mc²36 console is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of live event production, offering unmatched reliability, scalability, and sonic performance. We're confident that it will elevate the audio production capabilities of Innovative Production Services to new heights.”

Professional Audio & Television, Lawo’s exclusive distribution partner in Australia and New Zealand, supported and facilitated the acquisition of the Lawo mc²36 console for Innovative Production Services. Providing their own Lawo mc²36 console for testing and various demo sessions, Professional Audio & Television ensured a seamless procurement process and supported Innovative Production Services comprehensive research to evaluate their investment prior to purchase.

Innovative Production Services will showcase their 4K ONE OB Truck, including the new Lawo mc²36 console at MET Expo 2024 from March the 5th to March the 7th at Royal Randwick, Sydney. To register visit metexpo.com.au .

More information is available at www.lawo.com.