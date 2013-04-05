Infostrada to acquire MOG Technologies

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Infostrada announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire MOG Technologies, a developer of digital video ingest products and media file technology.



MOG Technologies makes the mxfSpeedrail product line that offers post-production users a centralized, multiformat ingest system, multiformat live video recording and playback and a digital media transcoding and delivery. MOG also offers MXF and GXF tools that enable accelerated development and migration to the next generation of IT-based multimedia content applications. MOG is presenting at NAB 2013 in booth No. SU10707.



Infostrada products include Centralparq, a line of cloud-based production workflow tools; SmartVOD, a new turnkey solution that enables content owners to create their own video on demand services; and Arena, a cross-platform publication engine. These products will be available for demonstration on Infostrada’s booth, No. SU4315.