Indonesia’s NetTV selects SGL Flashnet archive system

Indonesian broadcaster NetTV has purchased a Software Generation Ltd (SGL) FlashNet archive system for its Jakarta headquarters.

SGL FlashNet provides NetTV with an automated storage management system at the heart of its digital workflow, providing rapid access to recent and live content. FlashNet automatically moves material to longer term storage as access priorities change.

Controlled by a Harris Invenio MAM system and fully integrated with a Quantum LTO library, NetTV is using a combination of disk storage and LTO-5 tape to store its back catalogue and future programs. The SGL FlashNet archive significantly improves NetTV’s workflow by enabling it to archive edited and packaged material automatically following transmission and to store raw material for future use.