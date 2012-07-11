Indian MSO to launch OTT, HD service with Thomson Video Networks ViBE platform

YOU SCOD18, a cable TV MSO in Mumbai, India, has installed Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 convergent video platform to launch HD channels and OTT services.

YOU SCOD18 plans to launch HD, OTT channels and other value-added services, including audience metering/ TV viewership, catch-up TV and VoD. It chose Thomson's ViBE VS7000 fully integrated IP video system for its image quality and the combination of encoding and multiformat capabilities it offers.

Built for convergent applications, such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable, the ViBE VS7000 combines support for all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability. With its live broadcast-quality encoding and faster-than-real-time file transcoding, the ViBE VS7000 is optimized for versatility and easy operation.