IMT’s next-generation ENG van offers MPEG-4 microwave transmission

At the recent CCW show in New York, Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) spotlighted it HD-capable ENG news vehicle, called the MiModular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP). The next-generation ENG van includes a Nucomm Newscoder 4 (MPEG-4) encoder and was designed and integrated by Microwave Service Company (MSC), the engineering, integration and installation group of IMT.

The company said that the compact news van offers superior gas mileage, along with a very flexible and efficient platform for today’s smaller news crews. The full HD-SDI-configured MMRP (also available in SD) features a full-width removable rack with 27RU of space, seating for two, an integrated I/O panel, 4dB omni and 14dB directional high-gain microwave antennas with pan and tilt and an in-dash 3G/4G Ford installed computer system.

“The MMRP was created to meet the increasing demand for an affordable, fuel-efficient alternative to a full-size ENG van,” said Stephen Shpock‚ president of IMT.

Using the compact (3.7 cubic inches) low-power Newscoder 4 encoder (with AES Encryption), IMT said broadcasters can transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit SD footage. The Newscoder 4 provides an additional 30-percent bit-rate reduction low delays and video quality improvement over a baseline encoder. Another advantage of the Newscoder 4 is its ability to support a full main profile.

The MMRP is built on a Ford Transit Connect truck chassis and comes with a Will-Burt NightScan mast. MSC can transfer existing gear or provide options for full HD or SD audio/video/RF equipment packages. The compact pneumatic mast, low-maintenance design and efficient workflow platform come together in a cost-effective system.