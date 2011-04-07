IMT to focus on efficiency in broadcast technology during NAB Show presentations

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), will offer several presentations featuring industry experts discussing "Efficiency in Broadcast Technology" in The Vitec Group's Live Event Area (booth C6428) during the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Presentations include:

"Efficiency in Broadcast Technology," Monday, April 11, 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., featuring Keith Blaisdell, Broadcast Director of Technology

"Efficiency in Broadcast Technology," Wednesday, April 13, 11:30 a.m. till noon, featuring John Payne IV, VP of Technology, Integrated Microwave Technologies.

Keith Blaisdell is a veteran of the television broadcast industry. He has worked in every facet of local broadcast television, including engineering and newsroom operations, microwave and satellite transmission.

His experience encompasses more than two decades working first as a field photojournalist, producer, news operations manager across engineering and news departments, assistant news director and news director.

John Payne IV holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California. In 1996, Payne joined Nucomm where he led product development and product realization. The products Payne developed were key to Nucomm's growth during the BAS transition.