IMT Demonstrates GL Digital Fixed Link System

LAS VEGAS— Integrated Microwave Technologies will demonstrate its GL Digital Fixed Link System at the PBS Technology Conference.



Available in microwave bands from 2 to 23 GHz, the GL Digital Fixed Link System can be configured as a split indoor/outdoor or completely indoor system. From duplex systems built in a single-rack-unit mainframe to hot standby diversity systems, a variety of modules make it simple to fulfill system requirements. All new modules are backward compatible, ensuring the GL System can evolve.



IMT’s latest GL Series modem card, the UNM/3, is a full duplex card. In addition to offering all the features of its predecessor, the UNM/2, the UNM/3 provides two separate ASI inputs and outputs, as well as a transparent Ethernet port. It can be added to any existing GL Link to expand capabilities or for replacement purposes.



In addition to the UNM/3, encoder and decoder modules are available that make it simple to add a remote camera to a studio transmitter link or to connect a remote news bureau. The system offers over 48 modules to customize a system. With IMT’s four-port multiplexer and demultiplexer cards, a single radio can carry up to six ASI streams, along with Ethernet data.



IMT recently designed and installed a state-wide, point-to-point microwave network for a Spanish-language broadcast television network in California. Built using IMT’s RF Central GL Fixed Link Series, the network enables the broadcaster to send HD signals back and forth all along its individual stations, up and down the state, as the signal can be transported from one end of the link to another. The network is also used to send ENG as a live news feed. The network features six individual HD video streams, all running IP over the link, which can be accessed at any point on the path. Each path was simulated and set up under a test basis and was purposely broken and repaired.



