IMT and Dejero Team Up

LAS VEGAS -- Integrated Microwave Technologies and Dejero created a joint technology and product partnership to develop a next-generation, camera-mounted bonded cellular and microwave system for electronic newsgathering. The resulting product, the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Livetransmitter, is a complete hybrid solution that offers mobile ENG teams a highly flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.



As the latest addition to Dejero’s Live+ platform of cellular ENG products, the Connect Live transmitter is a combination of IMT’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology and Dejero’s patent-pending adaptive bitrate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system. A prototype of the Connect Live transmitter will be on display at both the IMT booth No. C6032 and Dejero booth No. N1110 at the 2013 NAB Show.