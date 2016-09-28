IMS Productions Take Pac-12 Network Mobile

INDIANAPOLIS—IMS Productions is heading off to college, or at least its Killer Frost mobile production truck is. IMS will provide its customized mobile production unit to the Pac-12 Network for the purpose of supporting multicam productions for as many as 100 Pac-12 live Olympic sport events.

The Killer Frost truck provided to the Pac-12 Network has been configured to meet the IP production model specifications and broadcast needs for Pac-12 Networks. The truck is expected to be used to cover baseball, softball, lacrosse, water polo, track and field, and more sports broadcasts.

IMS Productions is an Indianapolis-based multimedia production company.