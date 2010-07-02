IMPRESA Group chooses Vizrt online suite

The IMPRESA Group, one of Portugal’s largest media groups, has chosen Vizrt to supply an online suite for its multimedia strategy. IMPRESA has chosen a number of Vizrt applications that cover all aspects of today’s content management workflow, including several Escenic, MAM and Adactus products.

IMPRESA is using Vizrt’s online suite to merge newsrooms operations for print, Web, mobile and broadcast distribution. Now content can be crosspublished through Escenic Content Studio with simple drag-and-drop operation.

Products included in the deal are the Escenic Content Engine for content management; Escenic Mobile Solution for crossplatform publication; Escenic Community Engine, which allows for easy community building; Adactus Mobilize Transcoding platform for ingest, transcoding and publishing; Viz Video Hub as a media asset management system; and the Escenic Widget Template Framework to efficiently implement websites.