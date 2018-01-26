I-Movix Terminates Operations

MONS, BELGIUM—The doors are closing at I-Movix, a provider of extreme slow-motion technology for sports broadcasts, as the company announced it has gone bankrupt in an email to its customers and partners.

“We are very thankful and grateful to our amazing team of young talents, passionate and dedicated engineers, technicians, sales guys, administrative people, etc.” wrote Laurent Renard, I-Movix CEO and founder, and Nathalie Vinchent, CFO and founder, in the email. “We are very proud of the fantastic products we all developed at I-Movix since 2005.”

I-Movix is known for its Infinite live slow motion camera and its X10 series of equipment.