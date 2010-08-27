I-MOVIX adds Vision Research camera technology to slo-mo lineup

I-MOVIX now offers SprintCam Vvs HD, a new ultraslow-motion system for live HD broadcast production. The new Super SloMo camera operates at frame rates up to 2700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800 fps in 720p60 (more than 100 times slower than live action) and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.

SprintCam Vvs HD is optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting, providing a new level of convenience and portability in ultraslow-motion action.

New features include a dual output allowing a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay, and integration of both live- and replay-view on the viewfinder.

The SprintCam Vvs HD system consists of the latest generation of high-speed Phantom HD camera from Vision Research, an operational control panel providing real broadcast quality color matrix and control of frame rate choice, a slow-motion remote allowing the user to select a video sequence and instantly replay it with an HD-SDI output for live broadcast or storage on any HD-SDI recorder for a later use; and the camera control unit, providing control of the slow-motion instant replay, camera control, and data interface between camera, EVS server, or SDI recorder.