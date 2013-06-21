IMG Studios selects Miranda NVISION routers, Kaleido-X multiviewers

IMG Studios, London has selected Miranda Technologies NVISION routers and multiple Kaleido-X multiviewers as part of a new, purpose-built facility to be set up this summer in London following a relocation of its sports production business.

IMG Studios is currently outfitting a 107,000sq-ft modern facility west of London near Heathrow Airport. The new building will include four studios totaling 6000sq ft, 13 production galleries, 72 edit suites, four sound dubbing suites, five radio studios, five transmission suites and a master control room.

Tying it all together are two Miranda NVISION 8500 Series routers, the first of which is an NVISION 8576 enterprise-class router for large facilities that will provide a 576 x 1152 matrix for all incoming and outgoing lines. A separate NVISION 8576 Plus enterprise-class router will anchor all routing for IMG Studios’ production galleries and studios via an 1152 x 1152 matrix. The hybrid aspect of the 8576 Plus router, which refers to its integral ability to embed and de-embed audio without external devices, is crucial to IMG Studios’ workflow.

To monitor all processes within the extensive facility, IMG Studios selected a 128 x 8 Kaleido-X multiviewer for its master control room; and every studio and live gallery will be fitted with multiple Kaleido-Modular multiviewer cards, in various combinations depending on the requirements for each.