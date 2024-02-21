IMAX to Show New Innovations in Streaming Technology at NAB 2024

KITCHENER, Ontario—IMAX Corporation has announced that it will be showing its newest developments in streaming optimization and monitoring software at the 2024 NAB Show , booth W1529.

The software tools on display use VisionScience, IMAX’s Emmy-award winning technology that successfully maps the human visual system, to improve streaming efficiency while maintaining exceptional visual quality.

During the 2024 NAB Show, IMAX will also be offering a number of demos, including a featured demo of its StreamSmart solution.

This innovative orchestration platform seamlessly integrates with existing workflows – using IMAX’s VisionScience technology to preserve video quality while further reducing file sizes on top of existing optimization methods – to ensure quality and cut costs.

It will also be showing StreamAware. IMAX's StreamAware software utilizes AI to monitor every pixel, ensuring pristine video streams and quality assurance for live and VOD content.

“IMAX’s technology has a long legacy of driving awe-inspiring experiences, and we continue to develop transformative products with our Streaming and Consumer Technology business,” said Vikram Arumilli, senior vice president and general manager, streaming and consumer technology, IMAX. “We’ve advanced our groundbreaking enterprise software products, StreamSmart and StreamAware, to meet increasing market demand and help streaming platforms deliver premium quality content for less – and without compromise.”

NAB attendees can also see the latest advances of IMAX Enhanced technology on Disney+. In addition to the expanded aspect ratio offering up to 26% more picture, IMAX Enhanced is also expanding to include IMAX Signature sound by DTS on certified devices to enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound.