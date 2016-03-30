Imagine Launches Microsoft Azure Cloud Service

DALLAS—Imagine Communications is up in the cloud, as the company has officially announced its playout, encoding and ad insertion systems are now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This collaboration, which was previewed at the 2015 NAB Show, enables secure, scalable and on-demand access to the cloud via Azure for Imagine’s technology, according to the press release.

Three of Imagine’s products have been Microsoft Azure Certified; this includes the Versio channel playout system, SelenioFlex Live encoder and xG ad insertion system for Multiscreen. With these systems now available in a cloud environment, the companies say users can provision and decommission resources, virtualize operations, use elastic capacity for new launches or peak events, and have access to a geographically dispersed platform with built-in security and reliability.

As part of the Azure Marketplace, Imagine’s software systems are now available in 20 Azure datacenters.