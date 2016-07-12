Imagine Helps SNJ Today’s Playout, Sales Workflow

DALLAS—Imagine Communication has installed an end-to-end integrated system to multichannel media company SNJ Today, based in Southern New Jersey, to help manage its video and advertising sales operations.

Versio

The installation is made up of Imagine’s Versio integrated playout system and LandmarkOSI Traffic & Billing advertising management system and enables SNJ to provide high-quality broadcasting and streaming video content, and to streamline sales operations across its TV, radio, web and print properties.

SNJ is using Versio for automation and playback and to delivery HD content across linear and non-linear channels. With LandmarkOSI , SNJ can manage the monetization of all its media channels using a single system, and features integration with the Versio integrated playout system. In addition, Imagine’s Nexio server technology is also part of the installation for content catching and asset management, as well as hosting SNJ’s Adobe Premier Pro editing environment.