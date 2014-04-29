Imagine Communications Unveils Xenio Workflow Manager

LOS ANGELES–At the 2014 Cable Show, Imagine Communications has debuted the Xenio workflow manager, an agile software engine that enables broadcasters and service providers to design, deploy and manage extensible, customizable software-defined workflows. The product uses technology from Imagine’s most recent acquisition, Digital Rapids.

“The Xenio workflow manager incorporates technology from Digital Rapids in support of the Software-Defined Workflow framework that we had previously announced prior to the Digital Rapids acquisition,” said Charlie Vogt, Imagine Communications’ CEO.

Vogt went on to explain that Xenio “is a significant component of our Software-Defined Workflow roadmap, providing a framework that will serve as the underlying architecture for expanding Imagine Communications’ Enterprise Business Software, Playout Automation and Networking portfolio, while providing key workflow building blocks. Our software-defined approach allows media broadcast and service providers to change the workflow sequence, tasks, and timing on the fly with ease. This creates a more flexible development environment that will accelerate service velocity by enabling users to introduce new technology and service offerings, advancing their networks faster and smarter.”

Xenio’s modular architecture provides technologies as service-enabling components – from media functions like encoding and packaging to business-oriented functionality such as analytics and automated intelligence – enabling the seamless incorporation of custom-developed functionality and fast integration of new technologies as they emerge and evolve. With a flexible architecture and graphical design interface that allow precise control of which technologies are used in workflows, Xenio dynamically helps to ensure cost-effective, optimized resource utilization while helping to eliminate unnecessary workflow steps and streamline the path from proof-of-concept to deployment.

Xenio workflow manager is being demo-ed at the Imagine Communications booth (1151) at the Cable Show this week.