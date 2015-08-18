Imagine Communications Helps Power India’s News7

NEW DELHI—India’s newly launched News7 broadcast news station features an end-to-end broadcast news production and playout system from Imagine Communications. The new station serves the global Tamil-speaking population and broadcasts 24-hour news coverage to audiences in India, Bangladesh, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Africa, U.K. and the United Arab Emirates.

Imagine communications provided News7 with its Nexio servers and ADC automated content and distribution system. The workflow includes central storage for ingest, asset management and playout on a Nexio Farad high-performance online storage network. Imagine’s also added its Platinum routers with integrated multiviewers to support News7’s newsroom monitoring requirement. Additionally, News7 has switching, signal processing and distribution capabilities with Imagine’s Nexio IconMaster master control switchers and Selenio modular signal processor.

News7 went live in late 2014.