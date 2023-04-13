Imagine Communications and Amagi Announce Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS—Imagine Communications has announced a strategic partnership with Amagi, a major provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV) that the two companies say will offer TV networks and broadcasters a better-managed path for cloud migration, hybrid operations and orchestration, improved monetization through advertising, and extensive reach into FAST and CTV platforms.

“We want technology to be an enabler of change, not a gating factor for our customers who are under unprecedented pressure,” said Tom Cotney, CEO of Imagine Communications. “Speed, flexibility, predictable costs and the ability to gain greater returns on content rights are demands that we can address more effectively by partnering with Amagi.”

As part of the partnership, the companies will address the convergence of cloud-based needs with the demands of on-premises technologies as customers balance the benefits offered in both environments. Also on the agenda in this partnership is the improvement of yield from advertising opportunities for streaming services.

From a technology point of view, the collaboration brings together a suite of solutions.

By integrating Amagi CLOUDPORT into Imagine’s Aviator suite and Imagine’s SureFire into Amagi’s THUNDERSTORM offering, the companies say they will be able to create an environment that can seamlessly move contribution, playout, and distribution workflows between Imagine on-premises solutions and Amagi cloud services to reach broadcast, FAST, and CTV audiences, while enhancing monetization.

Amagi’s CLOUDPORT will now be available as Make within the Imagine Aviator suite, as part of the Plan/Make/Monetize framework first introduced in Aviator.

Orchestration of streams, services, assets, and automation will be achieved through a new component of the Aviator suite called the Aviator Orchestrator, which will be integrated with the cloud-based services offered by Amagi, the companies reported.

From a business evolution point of view, the strategic partnership will also enable advertising to be planned, sold, and executed across both linear and CTV audiences by leveraging Amagi THUNDERSTORM — a dynamic ad insertion platform — Imagine’s SureFire video ad server, and the Plan/Make/Monetize framework. This will fulfill the industry’s need for a solution for audience reaggregation and optimization across all viewers and inventory types.

This is particularly critical for FAST publishers as their businesses grow larger and they require sophisticated advertising management platforms, the companies explained.

“We are combining the strengths of both companies — Imagine Communications’ on-premises and hybrid broadcast solutions expertise and Amagi's leadership in cloud-native playout and content monetization,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi. “This creates a converged solution enabling customers to migrate to a cloud-based SaaS platform while also making it easier for broadcasters and media companies to launch OTT services, FAST, and pop-up channels and further monetize content.”

Demonstrations of the integrated solutions will be highlighted during the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas at both the Amagi booth (W1401) and the Imagine Communications booth (W2775).