Imagine Communications Acquires Digital Rapids

LAS VEGAS—Imagine Communications, the workflow portion of the former Harris Broadcast business, is acquiring Digital Rapids, a media processor based in Markham, Ontario, Canada. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We have made major investments in developing our TV Everywhere portfolio, MediaCentral platform, and MultiService SDN frameworks to deliver service-oriented, software-based architectures for our customers. The addition of Digital Rapids’ advancements in software-based workflow management and transcoding strategically complements our pillars of innovation and rounds out our capabilities. Additionally, their expert team, which is based just miles from our Development Center in Toronto, brings a rich history in pioneering software solutions for high-end media processing applications that strengthens our TV Everywhere business and company,” said Imagine CEO Charlie Vogt.



Imagines says the acquisition creates a comprehensive portfolio of processing and compression solutions for TV Everywhere. Digital Rapids’ software-based workflow management, transcoding and encoding solutions will integrate with Imagine Communications’ existing mezzanine quality origination encoding, adaptive bitrate transcoding technology and content delivery network software to create an end-to-end, TV Everywhere solution for optimized file-based and live video stream distribution across a variety of platforms.



The integration plan for the companies’ facilities and employee bases were not mentioned in the announcement.