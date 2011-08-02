Image Systems Announces 50 Customers for New Precision Panel



LONDON: Image Systems, formerly Digital Vision, has today announced that it is shipping 50 Precision panels to customers around the world. Precision is the company’s next-generation integrated control surface for the Nucoda range of grading and mastering products.



Featuring five high-resolution touch screens Precision combines the latest technology with premium design, maximizing creativity with efficient and innovative navigation and a highly stylized look and feel. With the addition of touch-screen operation alongside traditional controller elements, Precision offers features and functionality not available with generic or integrated-grading panels.



