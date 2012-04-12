Ikegami to Debut Unicam HD, Hi-Motion Ultra Slomo Cameras at NAB 2012

Ikegami HDK-97A 16-bit portable HD companion-camera





LAS VEGAS: At this year’s NAB Show, Ikegami will introduce the new Unicam HD camera line with 3G-SDI 1080/60i and multiformat HD performance. The line includes the HDK-97A 16-bit portable HD companion-camera, which employs advanced, progressive AIT CCD imagers and digital video processing for superior picture detail and accurate rendition of color gradations. With a choice of 1080/60p 4:2:2 or 1080/60i 4:4:4 color sampling, the HDK-97A is designed for multi-camera productions.



The Unicam HD line also includes the HDK-97C 3G field production camera that supports not only 1080i/720p, but also 3G signals such as 1080/60p 4:2:2 and 1080/60i 4:4:4. This compact, low-profile docking style camera employs next-generation CMOS 2.5 million pixel 2/3-inch sensors.



Also new from Ikegami is the Hi-Motion II ultra-slow-motion camera, which uses a three-CMOS-sensor camera head with 96 GB of built-in memory to deliver greater than 10 times speed for clear, sharp ultra-slow-motion playback of HD sports action. This dual-format 1080i/720p system provides simultaneous output of live normal-speed video and ultra-slow-motion replay video. Ikegami will also show a new low-profile fiber base station, and high-resolution LED-backlit 9-inch flat-panel LCD monitor.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Ikegami will be at booth C5108.