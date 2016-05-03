IHSE and Lawo Combine on Broadcast and Production Operations

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA and Lawo have announced a new partnership where IHSE’s Draco tera matrix switch frames support Lawo’s Virtual Studio Manager broadcast control and monitoring system. The Lawo system can be used to manage IHSE keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) switching in editing suites, master control suites and mobile production studios.

Draco tera compact Matrix Switch

With IHSE’s KVM system, broadcasters can share computer sources without providing specific workstations to operational needs; any workstations can be connected to any server or computer source on the KVM matrix grid. It also allows for API commands to be used for integration with GUI configurations that can be adapted as need be. In addition, the KVM system offers 4K resolutions and broadcast-quality video and audio, as well as legacy support for RS-232 and RS-422 shared serial data signals.

Combining Lawo’s VSM system provides a structure environment that manages all these signal types under a single interface. It features symbols for touch-screen or touch-pad device operation and a toolbox to help expand the broadcast system and make changes to the workflow or configuration.

IHSE is a provider of KVM products with its U.S. offices based in Cranbury, N.J. Lawo is a German-based manufacturer of network control, audio and video technology.