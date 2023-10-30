iGene Media London Taps Big Pic Media for New Color-Grading Suite

LONDON—Big Pic Media has announced that it has completed work on a color grading suite at iGene Media’s global headquarters in Chiswick Park, London.

“This new color grading suite forms a part of our development strategy as we expand the London premises from a primarily administrative site into a fully-fledged production and post production center,” said Phillip Covell, chief commercial officer at iGene Media London. “We have commissioned a system which will provide the technical and operational resources needed to handle a wide range of content including commercials, short form and long form features, plus documentaries as well as social media platforms. The iGene Media client list includes many of the Hollywood majors and large-scale online streaming providers. Our London facility is ideally placed to support customers in Europe and America, supplementing the services of our colleagues in India and Singapore.”

“Big Pic Media provided a proposal that we recognized would meet not only our requirements in terms of quality, efficiency and versatility, that we could offer our clients, but would fit in seamlessly to our existing workflows”, added Kevin Doogan, iGene’s head of operations in the UK. “Adam Welsh and his colleagues recommended a solution comprising a Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve plus a Sony BVM-HX310 dual-layer LCD reference monitor and Sony A95K OLED client viewing monitor. They followed up with a detailed demonstration including the Resolve Advanced Panel which confirmed that the system would meet our most demanding expectations. Big Pic Media completed installation into the pre-prepared suite in a single day. A lot of current demand is for 2K in standard dynamic range but an important aspect of our work will be high-end HDR in 2K and 4K for customers keen to maximise the commercial lifetime of their television and digital film creations.”

iGene Media offers a wide range of creative services including visual effects, color grading, and animation.

The company has made significant contributions to Hollywood films and streaming channel content, most recently Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Star Wars: Ashoka, and the live action adaptation of the One Piece anime for Netflix, amongst countless others.

iGene Media’s most recent addition, an Advanced DaVinci Resolve suite in Chiswick Park, expands the company’s award-winning color grading capabilities alongside two additional Resolve suites and two Baselight suites already established in Chennai, the companies said.

“We are very pleased to have been chosen to partner with iGene Media in this new project,” Big Pic Media director Adam Welsh said. “Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve and Advanced Panel is one of the most powerful grading systems on the market, at a very competitive price point. Its three adjacent consoles gives colorists fast access to practically every adjustable parameter via dedicated controls interacting with five compact LCD display panels. We are confident it will conform to and exceed iGene Media’s London’s aspirations as the company expands in the film, television and social media sectors over the coming years.”