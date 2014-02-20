IEEE-BTS to Offers Tutorial Programs at the 2014 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, IEEE Broadcast Technology Society will offer technical tutorial programs designed to bring attendees up to speed on next-generation television technologies.
The programs are in keeping with the society’s longstanding mission of providing scientific and technical educational training programs to the broadcast engineering community.
The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.
IEEE-BTS will be in booth L28.
