IEEE to Adopt the HDBaseT Standard for Ultra HD

LAS VEGAS — The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing HDBaseT standard, and IEEE, the world’s largest professional organization advancing electrical and electronic technology, today announced that HDBaseT Specifications 1.1.0 and 2.0 have been approved by the IEEE Standards Association Standards Board for adoption as part of the organization’s standard portfolio.

HDBaseT is a technology for long-distance Ultra HD distribution of digital media today, with hundreds of HDBaseT-certified products currently commercialized. It will complement IEEE-SA’s portfolio of communications and technology standards. The HDBaseT standard will become IEEE 1911 standard, once the adoption process is complete.

HDBaseT enables all-in-one transmission of UHD video through a single 100m/328ft Cat6 cable, delivering uncompressed 4K video, audio, USB, Ethernet, control signals, and up to 100 Watts of power. HDBaseT simplifies cabling, enhances ease-of-use, and accelerates deployment of 4K connectivity solutions. The cost-effective LAN infrastructure and power transmission support also help reduce and simplify installation and electrical costs.

IEEE is dedicated to delivering robust open standards that serve as a catalyst for continued technology and market innovation.

“IEEE’s adoption of the HDBaseT technology through its consensus-driven process will help advance the move to ultra-high-definition connectivity,” said Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director, IEEE-SA. “We are very pleased to be working with the HDBaseT Alliance and look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

“This collaboration with the IEEE is a major milestone for HDBaseT and for the Alliance, as the IEEE is one of the leading standards organizations in the world,” said Ariel Sobelman, president, HDBaseT Alliance. “The adoption by IEEE will help enhance HDBaseT’s impact and influence in today’s connected world. We will be working together to further develop the HDBaseT technology for the benefit of HDBaseT’s and IEEE’s enormous constituency.”

The HDBaseT Alliance will continue to offer its members the HDBaseT branding and certification necessary for commercialization of the technology.