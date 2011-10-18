IEEE Offers Virtual Attendance at Broadcast Symposium



This week’s IEEE’s Broadcast Technology Society Symposium marks the 61st anniversary of this annual event, and the first time ever that the conference has been made available to worldwide audiences via Internet streaming.



The Broadcast Symposium, which runs Oct. 19-21, will be available to registrants who desire to virtually attend the conference in real time, with content also being recorded for later viewing on an on-demand basis.



The full technical program, which includes half-day tutorial sessions on connected TV and HD radio, and more than two dozen technical presentations, will be made available via the Internet. In addition, virtual attendees will have access to author biographies and presentation abstracts, an opportunity to participate in live question and answer sessions and to network with in-person and other virtual attendees.



This new Symposium feature is designed to provide persons who would otherwise not be able to travel to the event site in Alexandria, Va.with the opportunity to benefit from the very timely broadcast technology information being presented. Symposium topics this year include Mobile DTV, network distribution, broadcasting infrastructure, and digital television implementation.



The complete program and registration information is available at the organization’s website.



