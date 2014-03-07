IEEE Broadcast Symposium Paper Proposals Due May 5

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—The IEEE is looking for a few good papers for its next IEEE Broadcast Symposium.The 2014 event is slated for Oct. 15–17 in San Antonio. Typical topics of interest include next-gen broadcast platforms, antenna systems, streaming, digital radio and television systems as well as studio design and construction.



The setting for the broadcast symposium is the Hilton Palacio del Rio Hotel on San Antonio’s River Walk. Proposals to organize a panel session are encouraged. The deadline to submit paper topics is May 5; submit abstracts of up to 1,000 words via email to the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society at bts@ieee.org.