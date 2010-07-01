IDX recharges World Cup gear

Broadcast power product manufacturer IDX Technology is operating a sales and service center in South Africa for the duration of the World Cup. The center is based in Johannesburg at the specialist facility run by technology service provider Zimele Broadcast Services.



The center offers IDX product sales, service and technical support to all broadcasters, news crews and freelance camera operators covering the tournament.



“Camera ops and other members of the production team will rely heavily on their battery systems during the World Cup, capturing all breaking news stories 24 hours a day as the tournament unfolds,” said Rob Waters, IDX sales director. “However well prepared broadcasters will be for the event, over 31 days of competition, there may be occasions when power equipment requires attention or extra batteries need to be purchased locally.”