ICE Indices Up Again in June

ARLINGTON, VA.: Consumer confidence in technology as well as the overall economy both improved in June, according to the latest figures released from the Consumer Electronics Association.

Consumer sentiment toward technology improved for a second straight month, reaching 89.5 in June. The CEA Index of Consumer Technology Expectations (ICTE) rose nearly two points and is at the highest June reading since the inception of the Index in January 2007. The ICTE, which measures consumer expectations about technology spending, is up more than seven points from this time last year.



“Despite continued global upheaval, gas prices are declining, which is likely relieving some pressure on consumer spending, which in turn is allowing consumers to feel like they can allocate more money to technology,” said Shawn DuBravac, CEA’s chief economist and senior director of research.



Consumer confidence in the overall economy also improved in June. The CEA Index of Consumer Expectations (ICE) climbed to 170.4, an increase of 2.6 points from last month. The ICE, which measures consumer expectations about the broader economy, is up more than ten points from this time last year.



“Sentiment about the economy is up from this time last year,” said DuBravac. “However after several months of declines, a flat equity market and continued volatility in global economies, sentiment will likely remain under pressure.”



