ISB Leverages Haivision Technology For 2022 World Games
ISB relied on Haivision cloud-based video networking technology and multiple Haivision Makito X real-time video encoders as well as the SRT video transport protocol for the games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—International Sports Broadcasting (ISB) relied on technology from Haivision for cloud-based workflows to cover the 2022 World Games in Birmingham and provide multiple real-time video feeds to broadcasters around the world, Haivision announced at the just-completed IBC 2022 in Amsterdam.
The broadcaster relied on Haivision cloud-based video networking technology and multiple Haivision Makito X real-time video encoders as well as the SRT video transport protocol. Twenty rightsholders from more than 50 countries turned to IBS for host broadcasting services at the games, it said.
The company’s technology delivered eight live video feeds to the rightsholders as well as prepackaged content for The World Games Channel. Live feeds originating from different OB vehicles and various sports venues were encoded at low latency with the Makito X video encoders and sent for distribution via the cloud, it said.
“Haivision products are very user-friendly without complex menus to navigate,” said ISB managing director Ursula Romero. “We could easily monitor streams with just a laptop and keep an eye on where feeds were going and who was receiving them. Haivision made making the decision to move to the cloud easy.”
