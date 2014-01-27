Ibrarn Television Goes to Air With PlayBox

LONDON—Ibrarn Television has chosen a PlayBox Technology channel-in-a-box platform for its new broadcast service, transmitting via satellite from the Libyan capital Tripoli. The project was managed by system integration specialist Libirel Communications Limited.



“Ibrarn Television operates a 24/7 service so we have installed two complete systems in main and redundant configuration,” said Libirel Communications senior engineer, Declan Goulding. “Each includes a CaptureBox HD ingest module, TitleBox interactive graphics generator, ListBox offline program scheduler and AirBox automated playout. Also incorporated is a SafeBox content replication module which manages content sharing across multiple devices. Content can be sourced as files from a 15 terabyte network-attached storage server or live from a three camera studio.



“The PlayBox Technology system occupies just six rack units of space, enabling us to accommodate the entire apparatus-room installation in a twin-column rack housing with plenty of room for expansion. Monitor outputs are connected via a router to multiscreen panels in the master control room. The transmission feed is then forward to an adjacent satellite uplink antenna. The entire project has proceeded very well with superb support from the PlayBox team.”



Ibrarn TV's live studio and file-based playback launched on November 2013, via a Eutelsat link to Nile Sat at 7 degrees west (H 11525), with a variety of content primarily in the Tamazight language. The network’s output to date has included live broadcast coverage from Paris of the International Conference on Libya.