IBC2014: Vizrt Creates Viz Opus Control Room System

AMSTERDAM — Vizrt rolled out the new Viz Opus complete control room system at IBC this week. Viz Opus combines Vizrt’s graphics rendering, video playout, and studio automation capabilities to create a control room in a single system. Vizrt will display the system in Hall 7, booth A10.



“We recognized that many broadcasters need to be able to launch new channels on any platform, economically and without sacrificing quality,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, Vizrt chief technology officer. “Viz Opus answers this need by combining the proven quality of our studio automation and graphics and video products, and then streamlining the workflow to create a product that is extremely powerful yet has a small footprint.”



Viz Opus has four HD SDI inputs, two IP inputs, one HD SDI/IP program output, and one HD SDI/IP multiviewer output. It includes integrated video switcher functionality, back-to-back clip playback and transitions, and an audio mixer. A built-in Viz Engine renders graphics and video for the output channels. An expanded version will be also be available in the future.



Viz Opus works with existing newsroom computer workflows. Rundowns created in ENPS, Avid iNEWS, Octopus, Dalet News, Annova’s OpenMedia, NorCom, and others, are interpreted by Viz Opus to create a rundown that is executed using internal systems, mixing external video and audio inputs with internal video and graphics to create a broadcast-ready HD SDI/IP output.



“Another key attribute of Viz Opus is its ability to be a truly cost-effective back up control room or even a secondary control room. Viz Opus can run alongside a Viz Mosart studio automation system, and use the same NRCS rundown, keeping in sync with the show in progress and ready to take over at any point,” Jakobsen said.

