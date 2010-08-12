IBC2010 expands RAI exhibit space to meet growing demand

While every day seems to present conflicting economic news about the direction of the world economy, at least one industry indicator points to a turnaround: the opening of more exhibit space for vendors at next month’s IBC2010 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Show organizers attribute the demand for more space to the desire of many existing exhibitors to expand their footprint at IBC2010 as well as a growing list of new exhibitors seeking a presence at the industry gathering.

The growing demand prompted organizers to open more floor space, Hall 13, located in the space between the new Elicium tower, the auditorium and Hall 3. The building will add more than 8600sq ft.

According to John Holton, chairman of the IBC exhibition committee, opening Hall 13 to meet the surging demand for exhibit space is a sign of growing optimism in the industry. “The appetite for media around the world is stronger than ever, and broadcasters and producers know they have to work better, smarter, faster and more creatively to feed that appetite,” he said.

