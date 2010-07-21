IBC2010 adds digital media training workshops

Future Media Concepts (FMC) has partnered with the IBC to bring its training methodology to the broadcast conference and exhibition in Amsterdam.

Working closely with IBC organizers, FMC will offer digital media training workshops for content creators and post-production professionals at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Center Sept. 11 and 12.

The two-day training event will be lead by FMC's industry-certified instructors, power users, authors and intellectual leaders. They will offer advanced technical training for editors, producers and directors on many popular applications from Apple, Avid and Adobe.

More than 35 advanced training sessions are specifically designed to help attendees master the complexities of the industry's latest workflow technologies. Highlighting hot trends, such as HDSLR video and post production, motion control 3-D production and the recently released CS5, the training event is designed for content creators and post-production professionals who wish to maximize their effectiveness and creativity.

The Digital Media Training Symposium will introduce multimedia journalists to the advantages of digital editing; provide digital artists with training on motion graphics and 3-D production techniques; present videographers and photographers with key new techniques in HDSLR production; and offer participants certification opportunities.